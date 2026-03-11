Eagle County’s Homeless Services braces for loss of federal funding

Eagle County’s Homeless Services program is losing its federal funding at the end of September.

The Department of Local Affairs currently funds the program through a $1,059,000 grant, which makes up the vast majority of its budget.

The Homeless Services program launched in 2022 to support Eagle County’s unsheltered residents and those at risk of losing their housing. It offers financial assistance to individuals and families and runs a resource center offering bus passes, mail services, shower vouchers and other essential supplies.

Program staff also help connect clients directly with support services, said Monica Brutout, the Eagle County Homeless Services program manager.

“We are completing the housing applications,” Brutout said. “We are calling the DMV and getting that appointment scheduled. We are looking for mental health or physical health providers that the client might need,” she said.

At a meeting with Eagle County commissioners on Tuesday, representatives from the homeless services program discussed the impact of the funding loss — and several options for maintaining the program once that money runs out.

Commissioners noted that the funding loss comes at a difficult time. The Trump administration has made deep cuts to social services in the past year, including food stamps and Medicaid, putting more pressure on local governments.

“That broad economic support that used to be federal is going away,” said Commissioner Matt Scherr. “So we have to decide what things we're going to be supporting, and it's not just homelessness. It's food assistance. It's housing.”

The program reported on Tuesday that it assisted 404 people from 2024 to 2026 and found housing for 51 people in Eagle County.

Brutout noted that around 40% of the program’s clients are working, but the region’s lack of affordable housing means they end up living in their vehicles or couch surfing. Others suffer from substance abuse, mental health challenges or can’t afford a car or public transportation, making it hard to get a job.

The program is exploring other funding options, but without additional money, the program will be forced to drastically shrink its services.

Eagle County commissioners will decide how much funding they can allocate to maintain the program as budget season approaches.