New mental health fund aims to make it easier to access therapy in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys

Mountain towns have long suffered what’s often called the “ paradise paradox ” — phenomenon of communities routinely appearing on “best places to live” lists, while having significantly higher suicide rates compared to the national average.

That’s true in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys, too, where idealized mountain lifestyles come with a host of harsh realities, including transience, isolation, high cost of living, widespread drug and alcohol abuse, and a lack of mental health care.

A new initiative from the Aspen Hope Center aims to address the region’s mental health needs by reducing the financial barriers to therapy for people in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valley.

Aspen Hope Center executive director Erin Mitchell said those barriers increased after the Basalt-based mental health nonprofit Headquarters closed down earlier this year.

“Headquarters made therapy a possibility for all who are under-insured or lack adequate behavioral health care coverage,” said Mitchell. That closure, she added, left a “gap in care for our community.”

Starting this summer, people will be able to apply to the Community Hope Fund for financial assistance to see a licensed therapist of their choosing. It will be supported through a mix of donations and partnerships with mental health providers. The Aspen Hope Center will oversee the fund through an advisory council, but the money will not support the Hope Center’s operations.

According to Mitchell, many of the region’s biggest industries are also among the most at risk for mental illness. Service industry workers, for instance, deal with high levels of stress and easy access to drugs and alcohol, which can lead to abuse. While, construction has one the highest suicide rates of any major industry.

“We're looking at people who spend a lot of time away from their families because they are spending so much time commuting — over three hours a day,” said Mitchell, adding that it often rewards characteristics like stoicism and perfectionism.

“All those ingredients are a recipe for high risk,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said, there are several barriers people cite in accessing therapy, including the stigma around mental health. But cost is the biggest one — particularly as health insurance premiums rise, forcing some people to forgo coverage. Even then, many health insurance plans don’t include therapy.

“Sometimes the commercial carriers may cover medical, but they don't actually cover therapy,” said Mitchell said.

Mitchell hopes the new fund will help those who are uninsured or underinsured get treatment — particularly for at-risk demographics.

The Community Hope Fund will begin accepting applications this summer.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can dial or text 988 and be connected to help.