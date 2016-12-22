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Mountain Edition - December 22, 2016

Aspen Public Radio
Published December 22, 2016 at 3:35 PM MST

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts AlycinBektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

Topics include:

  • Aspen’s mayor plans to run for reelection in the spring.

  • U.S. Forest Service’s plans to clear cut some sections of the Upper Fryingpan Valley, beyond Ruedi Reservoir.

  • Aspen Valley Hospital hold off on deciding whether or not to participate in physician-assisted suicide.

  • Pitkin County Landfill faces a challenge from by-products of luxury building.

Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.

 
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Local News City of AspenPitkin County