RESULTS: Basalt, Carbondale and Parachute municipal elections

The Town of Basalt, the Town of Carbondale and the Town of Parachute held municipal elections on April 7, 2026.

Three town council members were elected in Basalt, a mayor and three town trustees were elected in Carbondale, and a mayor and two town council members were elected in Parachute.

Parachute had three open town council seats, so the newly elected council will appoint another councilor in the next few months.

The local governments announced the projected winners on Tuesday night, but the results will not be official until the election is certified.

Basalt

Projected winners of three open town council seats:

Greg Shaffran

Elyse Hottel

Angela Anderson

Each seat is for a four-year term, up for reelection again in 2030.

Carbondale

Projected winners of the mayoral seat and three open trustee seats:

Mayor:

Erica Sparhawk

Trustees:

Kade Gianinetti

Colin Laird

Chris Hassig

Each seat on the Carbondale Board of Trustees is for a four-year term that will expire in 2030.

Parachute

Projected winners of the mayoral seat and three town council seats on the Parachute Town Council.

Mayor:

Tom Rugaard



Town Council:

David Blair

Artemio Baltazar

Each seat is for a four-year term, up for reelection again in 2030.