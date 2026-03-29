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Candidates for mayor and Board of Trustees in Carbondale talked about their motivations for running at a candidate forum on March 25.
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Carbondale Clay Center is fundraising for a new building, which will expand programming, including more bilingual offerings, youth empowerment, outreach, mental health and LGBTQ+support and more. The new building will be located in the same spot — along Main Street in Carbondale.
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The restaurant has survived COVID-19, maintenance issues on the 120 year old building and, as co-owner Jared Ettelson calls it, the great egg crisis of 2025. Co-owner Charlie Chacos said the reason for their success is simple.
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The town of Carbondale set up temporary shelters to protect people from winter temperatures after dozens of Venezuelan immigrants moved to the Roaring Fork Valley last fall. Town trustees don’t plan to reopen temporary shelters this year, but will continue to discuss its response to unhoused residents.
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The National Wilderness Coalition will be in Washington D.C. next week, hoping to reinvigorate the wilderness lobby in Congress. Wilderness Workshop will be with members of the group, especially talking with Colorado’s delegation.
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The festival in Sopris Park will feature performances, gardening demonstrations, and a “Parade of Species.”
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Garfield County commissioners told Carbondale staff and trustees they will not allocate funding to support new, unhoused immigrants, despite the possible consequences of inaction.
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Irene Wittrock reflects on the enormous, but rewarding task of managing Carbondale’s temporary migrant shelterEvery day for the last two months, Rifle resident Irene Wittrock has been working with local nonprofit Voces Unidas at the Third Street Center in Carbondale, seeing to the needs of new arrivals in the town’s only temporary shelter.
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Girl Scout Troop 17082 earned their Take Action badge last year by helping choose new playground equipment for the aging infrastructure at Hendrick’s Park.
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New York-based dancers Amadi “Baye” Washington and Sam “Asa” Pratt have spent a week at Carbondale Arts’ home base for a residency with a local nonprofit called Dance Initiative.