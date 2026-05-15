Colorado's 2026 legislative session ended Wednesday, capping 120 days of debate and negotiation over hundreds of bills.

The Colorado Sun and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance parsed through the roughly 650 measures considered by the legislature this year to find the ones that will most directly impact people's lives — or would have had they passed.

Here's our annual list of 101 bills that passed and failed in Colorado's legislature this year that you need to know about:

Housing

House Bill 1001: This measure, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in March, will make it easier for Colorado public schools, colleges, universities and other groups to bypass local zoning rules to build housing on their land. Starting in 2028, the law requires local governments with populations over 2,000 people to allow qualifying organizations — including transit agencies, public housing authorities and nonprofits that have a proven history of building new housing — to build residential units on their land regardless of whether the land is zoned for residential construction. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1120: People who own mobile homes and are delinquent on property taxes would have more protections against losing their properties under this bill awaiting the governor's signature.

House Bill 1202: This bill, which is awaiting the governor's signature, would boost regional collaboration and state leadership on efforts to reduce homelessness. It would let any combination of local governments form political subdivisions to coordinate their strategies. It would also allow counties to use a portion of revenue collected from real estate document filing fees for affordable housing and would direct the Department of Local Affairs to put together a statewide homelessness prevention and reduction plan. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1313: Local governments would have new targets to qualify for affordable housing funding under this measure awaiting the governor's signature. Under the current rules, most local governments would have been disqualified from affordable housing dollars under Proposition 123 starting Jan. 1. The new formula will give communities more flexible goals that vary based on how many housing permits are issued and how many jobs are created locally. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 1: This measure, signed into law by the governor in March, will allow local governments to use existing tax revenue on workforce housing. It will also allow local municipalities to sell, lease or acquire property for workforce housing while expanding tax credits for affordable housing developments. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 53: Law enforcement officers and other first responders — like firefighters and emergency medical technicians — will be eligible for loans from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority under this bipartisan bill signed into law by the governor. First responders who earn more than a certain amount will not be eligible. The law takes effect in August.

Senate Bill 155: Starting in 2027, an annual fee of up to 0.5% would be imposed on insurers for all of the homeowners insurance premiums they collected in the previous year under this bill awaiting the governor's signature. The revenue, up to $100 million in the fee's first five fiscal years, would fund a grant program that would help homeowners pay for hail-resistant roofing. Insurers would be prohibited from passing the cost onto consumers. >> READ MORE

Public safety

House Bill 1009: Starting on July 1, 2027, assuming the governor signs this bill as expected, law enforcement officers in Colorado will be required to conduct a lethality assessment when responding to domestic violence incidents. The Colorado Attorney General's Office will be charged with training officers on how to conduct the assessments, gather data and issue an annual report on what the assessments show. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1017: Insurance companies will be prohibited starting in August from receiving restitution in criminal cases when they incur a loss because one of their clients is a crime victim under this measure signed into law by the governor. The law still lets insurers collect criminal restitution when their clients are victims of fraud or their property is damaged or stolen.

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun / The Colorado Sun A group of Democratic state senators — Matt Ball, Katie Wallace, Jeff Bridges and William Lindstedt — at the Colorado Capitol in Denver on the last day of the state's 2026 legislative session.

House Bill 1024: Starting in August, parents will have 30 days to drop off babies they don't want to keep at fire stations or hospitals, up from 72 hours, under this bill signed by the governor. Under Colorado law, parents can drop off their newborn anonymously, with no questions asked, but they must hand off the baby to a person and not leave the infant on a doorstep. If the child has been abused or neglected, the parent is not exempt from child abuse charges. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1110: Starting in August, this bill, which awaits the governor's signature, would authorize bank tellers to intervene when they reasonably suspect that a vulnerable adult is the victim of financial exploitation, including by delaying disbursement of funds.

House Bill 1123: This measure, which hasn't been signed by the governor yet, aims to prevent sexual abuse in jails by regulating strip searches of inmates.

Senate Bill 36: This bill, which awaits the governor's signature, would require the parole board to consider more people in prison for release when the state's prison system reaches a new, more conservative overcrowding threshold. It is aimed at reducing the state's prison population at a time when the system is overcrowded and understaffed. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 85: Starting in August, this bill, signed by the governor in May, will require Colorado law enforcement officers investigating domestic violence to search a national database to determine whether any of the people involved has a protection order issued against them by the military. If there is an open military protection order — the armed services' equivalent of the civilian protection order — the officer will be required to notify the military branch that issued it. Additionally, the bill will require judges to consider whether a military protection order has been issued when deciding when to issue a civilian protection order.

Senate Bill 105: This measure, brought in response to the discovery of bodies improperly stored in a Pueblo funeral home operated by the county's coroner, will require Colorado coroners to disclose any financial interest in a deathcare business on their government website. It will also prohibit coroners from taking official actions that would affect their business. The bill was signed by the governor in May and takes effect in August.

Senate Bill 115: This bill, awaiting the governor's signature, would create a three-year window starting in August during which people in prison age 60 or older who have served at least 20 years in prison and meet other requirements may ask a court for a new sentence. The legislature's fiscal analysts estimate there are currently 98 people who would be eligible to petition the court under the measure.

Senate Bill 120: Law enforcement officers would have to undergo training on missing persons alerts under this measure awaiting the governor's signature. The bill would also require colleges and universities to immediately notify law enforcement or conduct a wellness check when notified that one of their students may be missing.

Senate Bill 149: The Colorado Department of Human Services would be directed to upgrade and contract with facilities to treat people charged with serious crimes who have been found incompetent to stand trial and deemed unlikely to be restored to competency in the near future. The measure, if signed by the governor, would also make a series of other changes to Colorado's competency process. That includes creating new court hearings and processes to determine if a defendant's competency can ever be restored, establishing a new treatment placement procedure for those found incompetent, and changing the rules around when charges against someone deemed incompetent must be dismissed.

Senate Bill 158: This bill would allow the state board of parole, in addition to the governor, to approve the release of people in prison sentenced for crimes committed before they were 21 years old who meet certain requirements. It's awaiting the governor's signature. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 159: This bill would adjust earned time formulas for certain people in state prison, allowing them to speed up their release. It's awaiting the governor's signature. >> READ MORE

Guns

House Bill 1126: Regulations governing Colorado gun dealers would be tightened under this legislation awaiting the governor's signature. The regulatory changes seek to further ensure firearms dealers secure their weapons against burglaries, clarify who is an employee of a gun store and define which types of guns are subject to record keeping. Finally, it would create fines for violations.

House Bill 1144: Starting July 1, it will be illegal to make a gun or firearm part using a 3D printer or similar device under this bill signed by the governor in early May. The measure will make a first violation a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by jail time. Repeat offenses will be Class 5 felonies, which carry prison penalties. >> READ MORE

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun / The Colorado Sun Rifles and shotguns for sale at Bristlecone Shooting, Training and Retail Center in Lakewood on Jan. 16, 2025.

House Bill 1302: The Colorado Bureau of Investigation would no longer have to ensure that its gun background check unit is open for at least 12 hours every day under this bill awaiting the governor's signature. CBI would be allowed to set the operating hours for InstaCheck to meet businesses' needs.

Senate Bill 4: This bill lets institutions like schools and healthcare systems — not just individuals who work at them — pursue so-called red flag gun seizure orders from a judge. It would also allow for the seizure of firearms from parents or guardians of children who are determined to be a significant risk to themselves or others. The governor signed the bill in April and it immediately went into effect. >> READ MORE

Immigration

House Bill 1276: This bill would authorize additional state health inspections of immigrant detention facilities and require new training for police officers on Colorado laws related to complying with federal immigration enforcement. It was amended at the request of the governor to remove a provision that would have made it illegal for state agencies to comply with immigration enforcement subpoenas. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 5: This bill, awaiting the governor's signature, would allow Coloradans to file state lawsuits against federal agents who violate their constitutional rights. >> READ MORE

Business

House Bill 1005: This measure would abolish a requirement in the Colorado Labor Peace Act that 75% of workers at a company sign off before unions can negotiate with businesses over union security. That's after a majority of workers vote to unionize. Union security is the term for when workers are required to pay fees for collective bargaining representation — regardless of whether they are members of their workplace's union. The governor plans to veto the bill, just as he did in 2025. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1011: Pet stores and brokers would be prohibited from selling cats and/or dogs starting in 2028 under this measure signed into law by the governor in April. Pet stores could still display dogs or cats available for adoption from a shelter or rescue, as long as they don't receive a fee for doing so.

House Bill 1031: Starting in August, it will be illegal to claim an agricultural product was grown in Colorado when it was really grown elsewhere under this bill signed by Polis. The law will also require producers wanting to use the Colorado Proud designation or logo to get permission from the Department of Agriculture. Violations of the legislation will be treated as a deceptive trade practice.

House Bill 1033: This bill, which the governor has indicated he will sign, would loosen Colorado's regulations on the sale of home-cooked food. It would expand the state's Cottage Foods Act to allow limited sales of food products that require refrigeration, including some that contain meat. Under the bill, sellers would have to take a food safety course, register with the state health department and follow rules around how their products are handled, stored, transported and displayed. The health department would be allowed to conduct random inspections of a product's home kitchen. The bill would also raise the revenue cap for businesses regulated under the Cottage Foods Act to $150,000 from $10,000. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1135: Starting July 1, 2027, manufacturers selling hair products in Colorado would have to inform consumers if their product contains a known carcinogen or reproductive toxicant under this bill awaiting the governor's signature. The measure would also let the attorney general's office prosecute violations. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1210: This bill, which awaits the governor's signature, would prohibit companies from using people's online activity, known as surveillance data, to individualize pricing and wages starting in August. A violation would be classified as a deceptive trade practice. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 117: Coloradans won't be allowed to buy lottery tickets with credit cards under this legislation awaiting the governor's signature. The bill would mandate that lotto tickets be purchased only with cash, checks, money orders or debit cards.

Senate Bill 121: This measure, signed by the governor in early May, raises the threshold for overtime pay to 56 hours for all farmworkers starting next year. Right now, farmworkers only qualify for overtime pay if they work more than 56 or 48 hours of work in a week, depending on the type and timing of their work. >> READ MORE.

Senate Bill 131: This bill, awaiting the governor's signature, would prohibit online sportsbooks from sending push notifications or text messages encouraging bets or deposits, ban the use of credit cards to fund sports betting accounts, and limit bettors to six deposits per day. It would also prohibit sportsbooks from targeting people under age 21 with advertising and require operators to share betting data with the state. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 134: Credit card companies would be prohibited in many situations from imposing swipe fees on sales taxes paid by consumers starting in 2028 under this bill awaiting the governor's signature. >> READ MORE

Technology

House Bill 1058: This measure, which the governor signed in early May, regulates how children are compensated when they appear in social media content that generates revenue. The law imposes requirements on what information parents and guardians of child content creators must collect, and it gives those kids a path to take legal action if those records aren't kept.

House Bill 1139: This bill, which hasn't been signed by the governor yet, would create new rules around the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare and in health insurance coverage decisions. Health insurers using AI for coverage reviews would be prohibited from relying solely on group data and would have to base their decisions on a patient's individual medical history and clinical circumstances, with denials reviewed by a licensed clinician or physician. The bill would also prohibit insurance companies from covering psychotherapy services conducted entirely by an artificial intelligence system. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1195: This measure would set restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence in psychotherapy services. If signed by the governor, licensed mental health professionals would be prohibited from using AI systems to directly communicate with clients in therapeutic settings or generate treatment plans without review and approval from a regulated provider, though AI could still be used for administrative and support tasks. >> READ MORE

Kyle McKinnon / KUNC / KUNC ChatGPT is open on a laptop in Denver on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

House Bill 1263: Starting next year, companies that operate artificial intelligence chatbots in Colorado would be required under this measure awaiting the governor's signature to take steps to estimate the age of their users. If a user is determined to be a child, the platform must then make it clear to the user that they are talking with a chatbot and not a human. The bill would also prohibit chatbots from engaging in sexual conversations with child users. Finally, AI chatbot companies would be required to implement antisuicide and anti-self-harm protocols and file an annual report with the state on the suicidal ideation or self-harm behavior of its users. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1418: Online gaming companies would have to impose a 5% fee on in-game purchases to fund programs aimed at improving youth mental health under this measure the governor hasn't signed yet.

Senate Bill 11: Social media companies will have to comply with search warrants filed by Colorado law enforcement agencies within 72 hours under this bill signed into law by the governor. It goes into effect in August and imposes fines for companies that don't comply. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 189: Companies that create and use artificial intelligence wouldn't have to disclose how their systems help make decisions on things like hiring, loans and housing under this measure awaiting the governor's signature. The legislation waters down Colorado's existing AI law, passed in 2024, though it maintains the requirement that companies and other organizations using AI notify consumers if AI is being used to make such consequential decisions. >> READ MORE

Elections, taxes and the legislature

House Bill 1113: This measure, which awaits the governor's signature, would make a series of changes to Colorado's elections, including allowing county clerks to mail out ballots earlier — up to 29 days before Election Day — and to let the governor declare a disaster emergency if there is a major election disruption. It would also regulate voting in jails and set out a process for challenging the validity of someone's voter registration. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1223: Starting next year, downloadable software — with some exceptions — would no longer be exempt from state sales and use taxes under this bill awaiting the governor's signature. The revenue generated by the measure, estimated to be more than $92 million annually, would go toward expanding tax credits for lower-income families with children and be used to pay for an expansion in a tax credit that can be claimed by restaurants to offset utility costs. The so-called family affordability tax credit would be a maximum of about $250 per child.

House 1289: This measure, if it's signed by the governor, would eliminate or pare back generalized tax breaks for businesses and wealthier Coloradans to fund or expand a series of tax credits, including ones that can be claimed by businesses, on things like renewable energy, healthcare and wildfire hazard mitigation.

House Bill 1331: A list of interim legislative committees would be suspended for the rest of the year as a cost-saving measure under this bill awaiting the governor's signature. The bill would also prohibit lawmakers from collecting per diem or seeking other expense reimbursement for attending certain interim committee meetings.

House Bill 1339: This measure, signed into law by the governor, changed the name of Cesar Chavez Day to Farm Workers Day. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1410: The state's $46.8 billion fiscal year 2026-27 budget, which was signed by the governor in early May, pares back programs and services to address a roughly $1.5 billion shortfall. Medicaid took the brunt of the cuts to address a gap between how much money state lawmakers had to spend and how much it costs to continue current government offerings. The healthcare program for people with lower incomes and disabilities is a leading cause of the imbalance. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1419: This measure, which awaits the governor's signature, would reduce taxpayer refunds owed over the next two budget years by an estimated $290 million to help balance the state budget. Democrats say the correction was warranted because the state collected less tax revenue in the 2024-25 budget year than it expected. The revenue drop was caused by H.R. 1, Republicans' federal tax and spending bill, leading the state to issue higher refunds than it arguably owed under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. >> READ MORE

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC / KUNC The Colorado legislature's Joint Budget Committee meets on Thursday, March 12, 2026, for a hearing on cuts to family caregiver programs.

House Bill 1422: The General Assembly would hire an administrator of legislative safety to coordinate the protection of state lawmakers under this measure that hasn't been signed into law yet. The bill would also require state elections officials to redact personal identifying information of candidates before posting their personal financial disclosures online.

Senate Bill 135: Colorado voters will be asked in November whether to give up their Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refunds for the foreseeable future and let the state keep and spend billions more dollars, primarily to increase K-12 education funding under this bill passed by Democrats at the Capitol.

Senate Bill 147: The governor has indicated he will veto this bill that would require state departments that lobby on bills to disclose their agency's posture toward legislation, just like any other lobbyist working at the Colorado Capitol. The bill would also prohibit former statewide elected officials and members of the General Assembly from serving as a legislative liaison for a state office for two years after leaving the legislature.

Healthcare

House Bill 1044: Starting in 2027, Colorado hospitals will have to make a list of rights for women giving birth. The information is required to be electronically available and in print, if requested, under this bill that's aimed at improving maternal health for Black people. The measure, which was signed into law by the governor in May, also requires that the notice include information on where new parents can file complaints if they feel their rights have been violated.

House Bill 1322: Coloradans who undergo conversion therapy — meant to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity — would be able to sue their mental health providers for damages with no statute of limitations under this bill awaiting the governor's signature. It would apply only to licensed mental health professionals. The bill is largely a response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in March invalidating Colorado's 2019 conversion therapy ban. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1335: This bill would require Colorado colleges and universities to provide access to abortion medication through campus health centers. Schools with an on-site prescription drug outlet would have to keep mifepristone and misoprostol in stock, while campuses without one would need to provide prescriptions. The measure, if signed by the governor, would apply to both public and private colleges, but schools with religious affiliations could opt out. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 7: Terminally ill patients prescribed medical marijuana will be allowed to use cannabis products while admitted to healthcare facilities under this bill. However, products that are consumed by smoking or vaping will not be allowed, and the cannabis use must comply with a prescribing doctor's recommendations. The governor signed the bill into law in March and it takes effect in August.

Senate Bill 18: Colorado courts must seal the name-change records of children starting July 1 under this bill signed by the governor, which also lifts the requirement for kids that their name changes be publicly posted. The measure also lets anyone who filed a petition for a name change prior to July 1 ask the court system to seal their records — and the courts must oblige. The bill would not apply to children with prior felony convictions.

Senate Bill 32: This legislation, signed into law by the governor, aims to expand immunization access by decoupling the state from federal immunization guidance, acknowledging that males can also receive the human papilloma virus vaccine, and changing liability provisions around vaccine storage and administration. The bill, which took effect as soon as it was signed, also directs the state to spend money on vaccine programs if federal funding goes away.

Senate Bill 187: This measure, once signed by the governor as expected, will create a commission to study Medicaid spending in Colorado that will meet up to 12 times before the state's next legislative session. The panel will have to submit a report to the General Assembly by Dec. 11, 2026. >> READ MORE

Energy and environment

House Bill 1007: The governor signed this measure, which, starting in 2027, will limit rules and regulations against the use of portable solar generation devices. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1226: Coal-fired power plants in Colorado that operate on or after Dec. 31, 2034, would be required under this bill — which hasn't been signed — to install pollution control devices and meet emissions limits set by state regulators by 2029.

House Bill 1326: This measure, changing the way Colorado's Public Utilities Commission operates, would make a number of changes to the way Colorado regulates companies like Uber and Lyft. It would make it a crime to impersonate a rideshare driver and expand background check requirements for drivers. If signed by Polis, the bill would require the governor, when appointing the commission's three members, to consider appointees who are knowledgeable of the industries that the PUC regulates and who provide a diversity of experience and understanding of law, finance, emission reduction strategies and consumer protections. >> READ MORE

Rick Bowmer / AP / AP FILE - Craig Power Plant, a coal-fired power plant, operates Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo.

House Bill 1340: Starting next year, when water rights are purchased in southeastern Colorado, leading to the end of irrigation of an agricultural parcel, this bill would create a process for the state's water courts to ensure the land is revegetated or converted to dryland farming with erosion and weed management. The legislation awaits the governor's signature. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 146: Starting next year, this bill — which hasn't been signed by the governor — would require restaurants to ask patrons if they want single-use utensils, like plastic forks and knives, and single-use condiments, like ketchup and soy sauce packets, before providing them.

Transportation

House Bill 1127: This measure will require county coroners to send the state the toxicology results — including blood alcohol concentrations and the results of drug screening panels — of every person who dies in a motor vehicle crash. The governor signed it in early May.

House Bill 1242: Starting June 1, 2027, this bill awaiting the governor's signature would require that anyone whose license is revoked after being convicted of driving under the influence, or who is convicted of DUI for the first time but had a blood alcohol level above 0.08%, maintain an interlock-restricted license for nine months following the reinstatement of their driver's license. An interlock device tests a driver's sobriety before allowing a vehicle to be turned on. The measure also would change the rules around financial assistance for the installation of interlock devices.

House Bill 1286: Commercial vehicles weighing more than 26,000 pounds cannot be operated by an automated driving system without someone who holds a commercial driver's license physically present in the cab under this measure awaiting the governor's signature. Violators would face steep fines. The law would be automatically repealed Sept. 1, 2031.

House Bill 1424: Rideshare companies, like Uber and Lyft, would have to develop policies to prevent drivers from sharing a single account and complete background checks on drivers every six months. This measure, which is similar to a bill the governor vetoed last year, hasn't been signed. The legislation would also prohibit people convicted of offenses like assault, harassment and kidnapping from driving for a rideshare company.

House Bill 1430: This measure, which is awaiting the governor's signature, would temporarily cut state gas taxes and transportation fees in order to offset the budget impact of Initiative 175, a proposed constitutional amendment that would require the state to spend more than $500 million a year from the general fund on roadwork without raising taxes to pay for it. The tax cuts would only kick in if the ballot measure passes in November. If Initiative 175 is withdrawn, the bill would create a working group to make recommendations on how to fund transportation. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 35: This bill would increase penalties for people with multiple speeding violations and drivers who overtake a vehicle on the left in no-passing zones. If signed into law by the governor, it would take effect in August.

Senate Bill 72: This bill, which is awaiting the governor's signature, would starting in September classify causing a death while driving with criminal negligence as criminally negligent homicide and increase the penalties for certain drivers in fatal crashes.

Senate Bill 141: Starting next year, this bill would give Colorado motorists the option of paying $5 into a fund to build wildlife crossings over or under roadways statewide. The governor hasn't signed this measure yet. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 150: The Regional Transportation District's elected board would shrink to five from 15 under this bill awaiting the governor's signature. The measure would also give the governor the power to appoint four additional, unelected members to the RTD board.

Senate Bill 172: The special tax district created to raise money for a Front Range passenger rail system would be dramatically scaled back to Colorado's urban — and more liberal — centers under this measure awaiting the governor's signature. The bill comes as the district is preparing to ask its residents in November for a sales tax increase to pay for the train, recently named the Colorado Connector, or CoCo. >> READ MORE

Education

House Bill 1260: This bill, awaiting the governor's signature, would delay implementation of a 2024 law meant to make childcare more affordable for low-income families until 2028. The provisions would cap families' copayments for childcare at 7% of their household income and pay childcare providers based on enrollment, not attendance. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 60: Under this legislation signed by the governor, people who coach youth sports, including on the middle and high school levels, will be required to complete biennial mental health training. It will also require those coaches to remove kids from play if they suspect the child has suffered a concussion, and to notify the child's parents and advise that they seek medical evaluation for the athlete. It takes effect in August.

Senate Bill 104: No later than July 1, 2028, under this bill signed by the governor, a box must be installed outside of each school in Colorado that contains keys allowing law enforcement to access every building and room on the school's campus in an emergency.

Bills that failed

House Bill 1012: This measure was intended to prevent businesses from charging high prices in so-called captive audience settings in Colorado, like airports, hospitals and stadiums. It was rejected in March during its first committee hearing. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1021: This bill, sponsored only by Republicans, would have repealed a list of Colorado laws passed by Democrats in recent years tightening regulations on guns. It was rejected during its first committee hearing.

House Bill 1030: This industry-backed bill would have given data center companies a 20- to 30-year sales and use tax break in exchange for a certain level of investment in the state. The bill, rejected in a House committee, would have provided some rules around energy and water use for data centers. Relatedly, a Senate committee killed Senate Bill 102, an environmentalist-backed bill that would have required data center companies to pay the full cost for the power needed to run their facilities, hold public hearings and enter into community benefit agreements with their neighbors. >> READ MORE

Brian Eason / The Colorado Sun / The Colorado Sun Signs along West Alamo Avenue urge residents to oppose ballot measure 3A, which would enshrine single-family zoning in the Littleton city charter.

House Bill 1036: Cities and counties across Colorado would have been allowed to ask voters to impose a tax on the owners of homes that are often unoccupied under this bill that was rejected during its first hearing in February. The measure was an attempt to raise money for affordable housing projects and encourage homeowners to rent their often vacant properties, mainly in the high country. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1046: This bill, which died on the calendar in the House appropriations committee, would have created a license structure for so-called earned wage access apps in Colorado that provide small, short-term loans to users in between their paychecks. The bill would have relied on gifts, grants and donations to fund the oversight. Critics said that would have resulted in the app companies paying for their own regulation.

House Bill 1114: This bill, which died in a Senate committee, would have allowed single-family homes to be built on smaller lots in most cities. The measure was approved by the House and would have prohibited local governments from setting minimum lot sizes larger than 2,000 square feet in an effort to reduce housing costs. But opponents said it would prevent local residents and their elected officials from deciding how their communities develop. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1130: This bill, which died in a Senate committee after passing the House, would have required buildings with public restrooms to install diaper-changing stations in bathrooms on each floor starting in 2028.

House Bill 1137: The House killed this bill that would have prohibited campaign consultants from working for two opposing candidates at the same time without fully disclosing their arrangement to the candidates and getting their written consent. It was rejected in March. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1221: This legislation, along with House Bill 1222, would have rolled back a set of tax breaks for businesses and wealthier Coloradans — many of them created or expanded by Republicans in Congress through their One Big Beautiful Bill Act, also known as H.R. 1 — to fund a new tax credit for lower income families with children. They both failed in the Senate Finance Committee in the days before the legislative session ended. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1271: This bill, rejected in the House Health and Human Services Committee, would have imposed new fees on Colorado's beer, wine and spirit manufacturers and wholesale distributors to fund alcohol-related addiction services. Alcohol industry groups opposed the measure. A similar proposal failed in 2024 after the governor pressured lawmakers to exempt large beer companies. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1273: Transportation network companies, like Uber and Lyft, would have been prohibited from retaining more than 20% of a consumer's fare — excluding tips and toll payments — for any ride or delivery under this bill, which died in a Senate committee. It had earlier passed the House.

House Bill 1275: This bill, which failed during its first committee hearing, would have required state and local police to intervene when federal immigration agents use excessive force. It also would have prohibited state and local police officers from hiding their identities, subjected federal officers to state criminal and civil penalties and required police officers to attend training on immigration enforcement. Two Democrats joined every Republican on the House Judiciary Committee to kill the measure. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1281: This legislation, which was abandoned in the Senate, would have pared back the actions that constitute "extreme indifference" in the legal context of first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole. It also would have made a killing committed with extreme indifference second-degree murder — which doesn't carry a life sentence — when just one person is killed, unless the person killed was a law enforcement officer or a child younger than 12.

House Bill 1308: This bill, which died in a Senate committee after passing the House, would have allowed property owners to split single-family residential lots in order to build two homes on land initially zoned for one. Affordable housing advocates said it would have helped developers build less expensive homes. It was opposed by local governments and some neighborhood groups that said it would upend local planning efforts, preventing communities from managing growth. >> READ MORE

House Bill 1327: This bill, which died in the Senate Finance Committee, would have allowed for the collection of fees from large employers who have 500 or more employees enrolled in the state Medicaid program, exempting employers who provide affordable healthcare plans, are nonprofits, franchises or public employers.

Senate Bill 43: This bill, which died on the legislative calendar, was intended to curb online gun barrel sales by regulating them like firearms. It would have required that barrels be sold or transferred in-person by a federally licensed gun dealer and only to buyers who are 18 or older who can legally own a firearm. It would have also required that sellers keep records of barrel sales for at least five years.

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun / The Colorado Sun State representatives listen to debate in the House at the Colorado Capitol in Denver on the last day of the state's 2026 legislative session.

Senate Bill 70: This measure would have required law enforcement agencies investigating crimes to get a warrant before accessing data from automated license plate readers if more than 72 hours had passed since the crime was committed. It faced major opposition from police departments and sheriff's offices and was killed on the Senate floor in April. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 87: This measure, which failed because of irreconcilable differences between the House and Senate, would have required employers to — in some circumstances — accommodate, with or without pay, the absences of workers who serve in the Colorado legislature while the General Assembly is in session.

Senate Bill 97: This effort to eliminate criminal penalties for prostitution in Colorado was abandoned by its sponsor during its first committee hearing in March. Senate Bill 97, had it passed, would have made Colorado the first state to fully remove criminal penalties for prostitution among consenting adults. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 107: Government agencies in Colorado would have had five days to respond to open records requests, up from three days, under this bill that was killed in its first committee hearing in March. The measure would have also expanded the reasons a government agency could use to delay responding to records requests.

Senate Bill 164: Nonalcoholic beverages containing no more than 10 milligrams of hemp-derived tetrahydrocannabinol per serving could have been sold in Colorado outside of marijuana dispensaries under this bill, which was rejected in its first committee hearing at the request of its main sponsor.

Senate Bill 168: This bill, sponsored by two liberal Democrats, would have required legislative caucuses to publicly report their donors. The measure, targeted at a caucus made up of more moderate Democrats at the Capitol, was rejected during its first committee hearing. It was a rewrite of another unsuccessful bill, Senate Bill 108, that would have required similar transparency measures for legislative "groups," a more broad and vague definition. That legislation was sponsored by liberal and moderate Democrats in the legislature and was aimed at bridging the divide between the two sides. >> READ MORE

Senate Bill 176: This measure, rejected during its first committee hearing and known as the "No Kings Act," would have allowed people to file lawsuits against anyone they felt deprived them of "of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the United States Constitution." >> READ MORE

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