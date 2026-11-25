Circled around couches inside a house in Rifle, the bandmates chirp back and forth about the tempo.

“It needs to go at a clip, but not too fast, because then you start sounding like the chipmunks,” says Pam Rosenthal, the bassist.

“If we don't hit the sweet spot, it's too slow,” says Joey Ball, the guitarist and vocalist.

Finally, Portia Rodgers interjects her mandolin at a tempo that the band members can agree on, and they dive into a bluegrass cover of “Venus” by Bananarama.

Their band, The Queen Bees, formed right before the pandemic. It was an unlikely kind of girl group, inspired by the trio of Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Liona Lutes / Aspen Public Radio Aundrea Ware sings during a Queen Bees practice in Rifle on Nov. 20, 2026.

“We’ve actually been trying to think of another name for ourselves, but we can't seem to get away from The Queen Bees,” said founding member and lead vocalist Aundrea Ware. “Bees are about sisterhood. It's about the hive supporting each other.”

The founding three members all live between Silt and Battlement Mesa. But about a year after their formation, they decided they wanted a fiddle player. To find that person, they had to expand their boundaries.

Suzanne Nadeau-Porter from Grand Junction came to mind. She plays violin and viola in the city’s symphony orchestra. But Nadeau-Porter felt the band needed bass tones more than they needed a fiddler. Even though she doesn’t know how to play cello, she got on stage with the Bees at a performance at Steve’s Guitars in Carbondale.

“I really, truly faked it badly,” she laughed. “I'm sorry for the people that were there.”

Nadeau-Porter later agreed to join as a fiddle player, and the Bees found a true bassist in Rosenthal, who lives in Carbondale.

Not only do each of The Queen Bees live in a different town, but they also all come from different musical backgrounds.

Nadeau-Porter studied classical music at conservatories in France and Canada.

“When you play other styles, you need to get away from that. It's like a different animal in a way,” she said. “You gotta do more than just play the notes … I just love that freedom.”

Ball and Ware grew up singing in choirs, and have led the group’s harmony-forward melodies.

“We had to really get used to each other's range in the beginning,” Ball said. “Now, it's really interesting, if you listen to some of our songs, it's hard to tell who's singing what part because we've just kind of become one voice.”

Rodgers first learned to play jazz on the upright bass.

“I really love melody, and this band has challenged me to play more leads,” Rodgers said. “I think this band has pushed me, has pushed all of us to become better musicians.”

Rosenthal didn’t pick up an instrument until she was 30 years old, and then joined bands ranging from blues to funk.

Liona Lutes / Aspen Public Radio Pam Rosenthal holds her upright bass during a Queen Bees practice in Rifle on Nov. 20, 2026.

“I didn't quite have the bluegrass feel, but we really liked each other, and it felt fun,” Rosenthal said. “By the third time we had gotten together, then it was like, ‘Okay, yes, we can do this.’”

Their varying influences have blended to shape the band’s sound, but it’s also made it tricky for the Bees to all agree.

“Being in a band is like forming a family, you love your family absolutely, but you don't always get along,” said Rosenthal. “It's just the way it goes.”

But touring helped knit the now five-piece band together, as they squeezed into Rosenthal’s van on their way around Colorado and Texas.

“You spend that much time together, and you figure out how to work things out,” she said.

Nearly seven years since The Queen Bees started, they’ve notched quite a few milestones. Last summer, they played at the Palisade Bluegrass Music Festival. Next year, they’re hoping to make the main stage.

On their way to that goal, they’ll play at Belly Up in Aspen for the first time. They’re opening for another all-women, Colorado-based band, Big Richard, on Dec. 6.

“I think the sky is the limit for the Bees,” said Ball. “[But] my goal has been met. I love these ladies. I love spending time with them and performing. I just want to connect with the audience and give them a little reprieve … a little escape from true life.”