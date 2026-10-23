Aspen Science Center works to bring more science education to the region for all ages

Science education can be harder to come by in rural areas, where funds for schools and nonprofits are scarce, and where there aren’t many science museums.

The Aspen Science Center, based in the Third Street Center in Carbondale, was founded in 2005, with a mission to expand science education and access in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.

Alex Tarika, executive director at the center, said for the past 20 years, ASC has worked to expand programming, host more events and reach more learners of all ages.

She spoke with Aspen Public Radio’s Regan Mertz about the center’s most popular programs and the state of science education in the United States.

The conversation below has been edited for clarity and length.

Regan Mertz: What sorts of solutions is the Aspen Science Center offering in the Roaring Fork Valley?

Alex Tarika: The greater Roaring Fork Valley, is such a dynamic community and ecosystem, and we're still very rural. We don't have a science museum in this area in the way that Denver or even Grand Junction does. So we really want to serve as a point of access for people who want to learn about science, engage with science and expand their horizons through science.

Some of our most popular programs are after-school programs. [We also now have] library programs. We have two paid youth internships that offer high school and college-age students opportunities to explore a career in STEM education, and also become leaders in their communities.

We do summer camps. Robotics and technology is hands down one of the highest demand programs we offer. We are doing after school robotics programs at each of the elementary schools in Aspen. We've just started doing a program at Basalt Middle School and Crystal River Elementary School this year.

Mertz: Why do you think that science education is so important in today's day and age?

Tarika: Science is everywhere. We're using science right now for this interview. And to be honest with you, the state of science is a little scary. I feel like it's under threat from our government. Schools are experiencing budget cuts. Museums are closing across the country, and so there's just less opportunity for people to access it in an in-person, engaging way.

Science really is relevant to everything in our daily lives, whether you go to the doctor and you're trying to understand what they're telling you about your health, or whether you're trying to cook a meal and understand how ingredients interact with each other, or understanding the latest technology in your car. It's all science. So, we kind of see our role in this valley as providing opportunities for people to get more comfortable with science and get excited about science and see how science is relevant in their lives.

Mertz: What evidence is there — whether that be statistics on populations that you serve, or a number of events that you've held, or how many programs you offer — that what the science center is doing is like making an impact and serving your mission?

Tarika: That's such a great question. The demand just keeps increasing for our programs. We have an increasing number of recurring participants, people who just keep showing up time and again to all these different things. We really try to make sure that we have something for every age level. So we've seen that we're working with kids who are now in middle and high school who got to know us in early elementary school, which has been really special.

In 2023, we had done 177 programs. This year, we've done 524. So, we've grown tremendously in the past three years. We have schools that are coming back for the same field trip for the third, fourth, fifth year now. We've been doing the library programs since 2021, and some of the libraries have asked us to increase our programming. There is a demand, and the community really values the programs that we're doing.

Mertz: How does the Aspen Science Center see itself growing in the future? What work is there still to do?

Tarika: One of our biggest initiatives in the past couple years is to increase our engagement with Hispanic communities. About 30% of the population in this Aspen to Parachute region is Hispanic, or Spanish speaking. When I first joined, only 3-4% of our participants were Hispanic. So, we've hired a bilingual educator to really develop more programs that are culturally relevant, and also to deliver programs entirely in Spanish. Our percentage has now increased to more like 11%. So we're really excited about that, and there's of course so much more work to be done there.

I think one of our long-term dream goals is to open another space in Aspen. About 50% of our programs are in Aspen, and so the demand is clearly here for more science education, and our roots are in Aspen. We were founded in Aspen, and I think opening a space here, a hands-on, interactive exhibit type place where we can be offering programs and workshops and events, that kind of thing, is one of our long term dreams.

That being said, our spot in Carbondale is so perfect for us being able to be flexible and come to Aspen for programs, but also go to Parachute. And that's a really big priority for us as a rural science center. We see ourselves as a traveling science center.

Mertz: Do you have an example or a story of a kid where you were like, "This is why we do the work that we do,” or “This is why the Aspen Science Center is integral to this valley”?

Tarika: The first program I ever did at the Aspen Science Center was a library program in Parachute, and I'll never forget. There was a woman there with her three-month-old, and she's like, "You know what? I just figured I could start exposing my child as early as possible.” So, I think that's our youngest participant so far.

And we had a 92-year-old gentleman come to our tech club at the Carbondale Library last spring because he'd always wanted to learn about coding. So, we really get people of all ages. It's so fun to just see who shows up and who's curious to engage with science.

Mertz: Thank you so much for coming in. I really enjoyed talking with you.

Tarika: Thanks so much, Regan. You too.

Support for this Nonprofit Spotlight series comes from the Aspen Community Foundation.