A blue Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus pulls up at the West Glenwood Park and Ride. The surrounding mountains have a dusting of snow on them, just in time for the start of RFTA’s winter schedule.

Yellow letters spell “HGB” at the top of the bus, signaling it’ll take riders from Glenwood Springs to New Castle, Silt and Rifle. The ride to New Castle is about 15 minutes.

In New Castle, Carbondale resident Willa Bonzi gets off the bus, in a pink puffer jacket and backpack, carrying a book. She’s here for an appointment.

“My husband and me share a car because he works from home, and I work in Carbondale,” she said, standing on Main Street in New Castle. “We rarely need to be in two places at the same time, but today we needed to.”

Bonzi grew up in a small town in southwestern Colorado, where there wasn’t any public transportation, and you had to have a car to get anywhere.

“It really kept us pretty stuck in our little town because the big town was 30 minutes away,” she said.

Bonzi and her husband decided to downsize from two cars to one when they moved to Carbondale because of the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys’ public transportation.

RFTA is the largest rural transit system in the United States. It’s the second-largest transit system in Colorado, serving a 70-mile corridor from Aspen to Rifle through rapid buses, local shuttles and seasonal mountain routes.

Bonzi actually met her husband on one of those seasonal mountain buses.

“We were both taking the bus to work in the ski industry in the morning,” she recalled. “[We] started talking and ended up married.”

Bonzi’s husband dropped her off at the Carbondale Park and Ride on Monday morning. She got on a BRT bus and then transferred over to a bus serving the Hogback line at the 27th Street Station in Glenwood Springs, arriving in New Castle for her appointment.

But the Hogback route as we know it almost didn’t continue this week.

A majority of the communities that are served on the route — Silt and Rifle — are not members of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority. Neither is Garfield County.

That means they don’t dedicate sales and property tax revenues directly to RFTA to fund its services, unlike the other eight member jurisdictions: Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Pitkin County and Eagle County.

So, service from Silt to Rifle is up in the air every year.

“There have been ongoing discussions over the past year about how to get that funding to sustain that service west of New Castle,” said Jamie Tatsuno, a public information officer at RFTA.

The Hogback route costs $900,000 annually to operate, with RFTA now responsible for a bulk of the funds. The route only generates $70,000 in fares.

This year, Silt and Rifle each contributed $40,000. Garfield County contributed $250,000 in 2026, $500,000 in 2025 and, before that, $750,000.

“RFTA’s immediate goal is to sustain that service through 2027 and to work collaboratively with these towns to work on a longer-term approach,” Tatsuno added.

That longer-term approach could look like adding a tax question to ballots in a future election, ensuring Silt, Rifle and Garfield County become RFTA members and have dedicated funding earmarked for the Hogback.

In the meantime, RFTA created a three-year plan, which pulls together funding for the Hogback from the coffers filled by other member communities, in addition to non-members Garfield County, Silt and Rifle as they all look for a solution.

RFTA would start out contributing the most of the funding, with Silt and Rifle contributing the least. Over the next three years, RFTA would gradually contribute less, and the two municipalities would contribute more. Garfield County would contribute $200,000 every year until 2029.

The county agreed to a $200,000 contribution in 2027, but it didn’t jump on board with the three-year plan.

Garfield County officials said this year would likely be the last time they contribute to the route, citing a budget deficit caused — in part — by lower oil and gas revenue to the county.

The other parties are not giving up, though.

Silt contributed funds to the Hogback for the first time ever this year, and the mayor agreed to start considering a ballot question, showing that town officials want to keep the route going.

Tatsuno said the Hogback is a vital route, connecting 200,000 passengers every year to all the places in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.

“We’ve heard [that] routinely over the last year,” she said. “We've had community members speaking up at board meetings, saying they rely on this service to get to their jobs.”

Like other RFTA routes, the Hogback serves commuters avoiding congestion, especially as more people live further down valley for more affordable prices but still commute upvalley for work.

But it also serves older populations that don’t drive anymore and younger generations that can’t drive yet, bringing them to larger communities with more specialized medical services, or to just hang out with their friends.

“RFTA is necessary,” said Rifle resident Juan Loya at a city council meeting over the summer. “If you guys just stop the bus, and refuse to pay the RFTA fee, then Rifle could economically go down.”

It also serves people with no other option for getting around, like Willa Bonzi, who grew up without public transportation and now can't live without it.

“It’s awesome to be here in Carbondale,” she said. “From Carbondale, you can get anywhere you need to go.”

For now, the Hogback lives on.