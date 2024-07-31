Bikes, Buses, and Automobiles: Commuting and Car Dependency in the Roaring Fork Valley

Traffic is a regular part of all of our lives in the Roaring Fork Valley, as so many people travel regionally to work, to run daily errands, and to get to the mountains. And transportation, namely cars, is the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Colorado, and in our valley, making our car-dependent culture not just a quality of life issue, but an environmental one as well. In this three-part series, reporter Caroline Llanes looks at the ways traffic has changed (and stayed the same) here in our community, and the ways we can get out of our cars and get around in ways that work better for our lives and the environment.