Join us for the 15th Annual Rifle High School Turkey Trot, hosted by Rifle High School! Community members of all ages are invited to participate in this fun and festive annual fundraiser. Lace up your running shoes and support the RHS Track and Field Team, with all proceeds directly benefiting our student-athletes. Whether you’re a runner, walker, or just want to cheer on friends and family, your involvement helps make a difference. Register today to be part of this Thanksgiving tradition and help our track team reach new goals!