The Basalt Education Foundation Turkey Trot kicks off Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and offers a 5K option or a 1-mile fun run. Registration is held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Basalt Middle School. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids and $65 for a family of up to five people. Prices increase on race day.

The family-friendly event benefits the Basalt Education Foundation, supporting initiatives like in-school programs, teacher and admin grants, experiential education, and Teacher Appreciation Week. Stay for a post-race raffle and festivities.