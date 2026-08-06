2026 Basalt Education Foundation Turkey Trot
2026 Basalt Education Foundation Turkey Trot
The Basalt Education Foundation Turkey Trot kicks off Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and offers a 5K option or a 1-mile fun run. Registration is held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Basalt Middle School. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids and $65 for a family of up to five people. Prices increase on race day.
The family-friendly event benefits the Basalt Education Foundation, supporting initiatives like in-school programs, teacher and admin grants, experiential education, and Teacher Appreciation Week. Stay for a post-race raffle and festivities.
Basalt Middle School
$15-$25
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Basalt Education Foundation
Basalt Middle School
51 School StBasalt, Colorado 81621