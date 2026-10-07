2026 Outstanding Historic Theatre Award Celebration

The Wheeler Opera House invites the community to celebrate a recent designation as recipient of the 2026 Outstanding Historic Theatre Award during a public open house Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The free event will feature remarks from Aspen Mayor Rachel Richards, light refreshments, door prizes, information about upcoming Wheeler events, and opportunities to learn more about historic theatres and their role in preserving culture and building community.

Presented by the League of Historic American Theatres during the league's 50th anniversary year, the Outstanding Historic Theatre Award recognizes theatres that demonstrate excellence in historic preservation, community impact, quality programming and services, and restoration or rehabilitation of historic theatre buildings.

Since the league's founding in 1976, the award has been bestowed just 21 times, placing the Wheeler among a distinguished group of historic theatres recognized for sustained excellence. Members of the League of Historic American Theatres Board of Directors will be in attendance at the event.

