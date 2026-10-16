Get your costumes ready! One of the Roaring Fork Valley’s favorite family Halloween traditions is returning this October, and everyone is invited.

Ascendigo Autism Services is excited to host our 7th Annual Trunk or Treat—a festive, family-friendly celebration designed to make Halloween fun, welcoming, and accessible for children and families of all abilities.

Each year, Trunk or Treat brings hundreds of children, families, volunteers, and community members together for an afternoon filled with trick-or-treating, activities, face painting, hair accessories, creativity, and plenty of Halloween spirit. It’s more than a Halloween event—it’s an opportunity for our community to come together, make connections, and celebrate what makes each of us unique.