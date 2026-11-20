Join the 25+ artists at SAW on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 2–8pm for open artists’ studios and a chance to see what’s been happening behind the scenes.

We don’t open our doors to the public often, so this is your chance to see what it’s all about. Explore and buy original artworks…from jewelry and ceramics to paintings and handmade prints, perfect for the holiday season. Support local art and artists!

