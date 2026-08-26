Aspen Golf Club Facilities Master Plan conceptual design

The city of Aspen invites community members to review the proposed conceptual designs for the Aspen Golf Clubhouse Facilities Master Plan during two informal outreach events at the Aspen Golf Clubhouse:



Tuesday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Thursday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



The Aspen Golf Club Facilities Master Plan is a community-driven effort to evaluate the existing facilities and identify potential improvements to the clubhouse and surrounding amenities to better serve Aspen’s recreational community.

Community members are welcome to stop by at any time during either event. No formal presentation is planned, and participation is open to all interested community members.

For more information about the Aspen Golf Club Facilities Master Plan, visit: aspencommunityvoice.com/aspen-golf-club-master-facilities-plan.

