Aspen Laugh Festival: No Grown-Ups Allowed
Aspen Laugh Festival: No Grown-Ups Allowed
What if kids got to run the world for a change? No Grown Ups Allowed is a fast-paced sketch and improv show shaped by ideas from young audience members. Kids may even get the chance to step onstage and become part of the action. Grown-ups are welcome too, of course. Someone still has to drive and pay for the tickets.
Wheeler Opera House
$35+
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 10 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/