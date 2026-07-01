Aspen’s Old West Fourth: ‘1776’ comes to life

Friday July 3rd

ASPEN ‘SATURDAY’ MARKET - on Friday! 8:30 AM - 2 PM | DOWNTOWN ASPENSince 1998 this local farmer’s market has been a Summer staple in the downtown core. The market features Colorado-produced offerings such as produce, fruits, vegetables, bread, meats, jams, artisan products, sculptures, paintings, a petting zoo, and so much more. There is also a food court for lunch or snack provisions.

CARNIVAL! 12PM-8PM | RIO GRANDE PARKRides will be FREE for all, Carnival Games and Food available for purchase. The planned rides will be a 65 foot Ferris Wheel, Merry-Go-Round Carousel, a 100ft slide and a Dizzy Dragon Ride. We hope to see you all there!

‘THE RECORD COMPANY’ FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT | HOSTED BY BELLY UP ASPEN7 PM - 9 PM | WAGNER PARKContinuing the tradition from last year, Belly up Aspen is bringing a free concert to Wagner Park. Performing Act - The Record Company. The Record Company is a Grammy-nominated blues rock band from Los Angeles. The members are Chris Vos, Alex Stiff, and Marc Cazorla. Their music is influenced by blues musicians such as John Lee Hooker. Bring a blanket or camping chair and don’t forget your dancing shoes. Let’s enjoy as a community!

Saturday July 4th

BOOGIE’S BUDDY RACE8 AM | RIO GRANDE PARKGet ready to rise, run, and shine, AND give back! Boogie's Buddy Race Presented by Aspen Valley Health, Aspen starts early in the morning, making it the perfect way to warm up for all the 4th of July festivities. Join hundreds of runners, families, and furry friends at Rio Grande Park for one of Aspen’s most beloved holiday traditions. Whether you're running the 5K, challenging yourself with the 5-mile, or strolling the 1-mile Family and Canine Fun Run, there’s something for everyone. Register For the Buddy Race Here!

KIDS ON BIKES | HOSTED BY CHARLIE TARVER10 AM - 11 AM | PAEPCKE PARKMeet at Paepcke Park to decorate at 10:00am and ride your decorated bike in the parade starting at 11:00am. Kids Only. Bikes Only - No unicycles, scooters or razors. Helmets are mandatory. No parents on bikes - walking only. No pets. Free to enter.

*LOOK UP AT THE SKY BEFORE PARADE START FOR THE FLYOVER! TBD

OLD FASHIONED 4TH OF JULY PARADE11 AM - 12 PM | DOWNTOWN COREA tribute to Aspen – Embrace your red, white, & blue and express your stars & stripes as we celebrate America’s Independence Day. The parade will start at 11:00am on Main Street. It will turn South onto Hunter Street, then West onto Cooper Avenue. The parade will continue West on Cooper Avenue to Galena Street. At Galena it heads North for 2 blocks before turning West onto Hopkins Avenue. The parade will continue South on Mill then West on Hyman Avenue.

AVSC 4TH OF JULY PICNIC12 PM - 3 PM | KOCH PARKA day of games, activities, bouncy castles, dunk tanks, live music, Wagyu burgers from The Viceroy (with veggie options), beer, wine and more! Immediately following the 4th of July parade in Aspen, we will gather in Koch Park (on the corner of Garmisch and Cooper) for a fun afternoon celebrating our country and community! For tickets and information, visit the AVSC website here.

BANDALOOP | WHEELER PERFORMANCE1PM · 3PM · 5PM PERFORMANCES OUTSIDE WHEELER OPERA HOUSEA vertical dance company, BANDALOOP will create and perform three shows of an original work ON the Wheeler! The company has performed in over 300 locations worldwide. Find out more about BANDALOOP here.

CARNIVAL! 12PM-8PM | RIO GRANDE PARKRides will be FREE for all, Carnival Games and Food available for purchase. The planned rides will be a 65 foot Ferris Wheel, Merry-Go-Round Carousel, a 100ft slide and a Dizzy Dragon Ride. We hope to see you all there!

ASPEN MUSIC FESTIVAL AND SCHOOL 4TH OF JULY CONCERT4 PM | KLEIN MUSIC TENTThe annual free Fourth of July celebration brings the Aspen Music Festival and School band to the Klein Music Tent stage with stirring patriotic favorites. A beloved tradition. For more info visit the AMFS website here.

DRONE SHOW | Evening entertainment presented by The Aspen Chamber Resort Association9:30 PM | ASPEN MOUNTAINCelebrate Independence Day under the stars with Aspen’s July 4th Drone Show, lighting up the sky above Aspen Mountain at 9:30 PM. Produced by Sky Elements Drones and presented by Aspen Chamber Resort Association, this unforgettable aerial experience will feature patriotic tributes, playful nods to Aspen’s rich history, and stunning drone imagery celebrating the spirit of what makes Aspen truly Defy Ordinary. Best viewing is from Wagner Park. Sponsored by Vista Bank.

Sunday July 5th

BLUEGRASS SUNDAYS12 - 3 PM | OUTSIDE SUNDECK ATOP ASPEN MOUNTAINGet down to some of Colorado’s best Bluegrass bands with epic views. Gondola ticket required. For more info visit the Aspen Skiing Company website here.

GENTLEMEN OF ASPEN RUGBY CLUB VS VAIL1 PM | WAGNER PARKCome out to Wagner Park and show your support for Aspen’s hometown teams! Cheer on both the Junior Gents and the Gentlemen of Aspen during an afternoon of exciting rugby action. Bring your friends, your spirit, and some hometown pride. Let’s rally behind our local talent!