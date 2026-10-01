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Tune-in at 6:30pm MT today to hear the 2026 Colorado Congressional District 3 Debate, hosted by Club 20.

Basalt 125 | Community Celebration for Town of Basalt’s 125th Anniversary

Basalt 125 | Community Celebration for Town of Basalt’s 125th Anniversary

Family friendly celebration of the past 125 years of the Town of Basalt. We've got festivities all afternoon and into the evening. Please see the schedule below. Don't miss around the Ute Tribal Performances and music by Malqueridøs and A Band Called Alexis. There will be Pumpkin crafts by Art Base, and bouncy houses and obstacle courses hosted by Basalt Regional Library. This event will have local farmers selling fall harvest. Welcome for tours inside of the Arbaney Barn with the Basalt Heritage Society.

For pie baking contest - please bring two pies for the judges to try and rate. Please, park at Basalt Elementary or Middle School and walk the path to Arbaney Park. ADA parking available at Arbaney Park.

Arbaney Park
Free
12:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Town of Basalt
https://www.basalt.net/Calendar.aspx
Arbaney Park
Elk Run Dr
Basalt, Colorado 81621