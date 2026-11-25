Light up the night with one of AJC’s favorite Hanukkah traditions! Gather with friends and neighbors at Triangle Park for a festive community menorah lighting, then head to Sure Thing Burger to warm up and celebrate together.

This year, AJC is hosting dinner and drinks, too! Just bring your appetite, your friends, and your Hanukkah spirit.

https://aspenjewish.shulcloud.com/form/channukahdinner