Becoming Mawa: Stories from Mawa’s Kitchen | A Theatrical Culinary Journey
Becoming Mawa: Stories from Mawa’s Kitchen | A Theatrical Culinary Journey
All proceeds benefit accessible arts education opportunities throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
Questions? Please contact Jess Elkins at 970-925-9313 x212 or jelkins@theatreaspen.org
STANDARD TICKET - $500
- Full meal+story experience with five courses for one guest
- Wine included!
Mawa's Kitchen Aspen
$500+
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Theatre Aspen
(970) 300-4474
boxoffice@theatreaspen.org
Mawa's Kitchen Aspen
305 Aspen Airport Business Center FAspen, Colorado 81611