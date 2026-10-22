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Becoming Mawa: Stories from Mawa’s Kitchen | A Theatrical Culinary Journey

Becoming Mawa: Stories from Mawa’s Kitchen | A Theatrical Culinary Journey

All proceeds benefit accessible arts education opportunities throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

Questions? Please contact Jess Elkins at 970-925-9313 x212 or jelkins@theatreaspen.org

STANDARD TICKET - $500

  • Full meal+story experience with five courses for one guest
  • Wine included!
Mawa's Kitchen Aspen
$500+
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre Aspen
(970) 300-4474
boxoffice@theatreaspen.org
https://theatreaspen.org/
Mawa's Kitchen Aspen
305 Aspen Airport Business Center F
Aspen, Colorado 81611