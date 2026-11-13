Beyond Reason

Join us for this world premiere!

It’s 1886, and the father of American psychology, William James, has invited two mediums, with radically different methods, to his home for a weekend of psychic investigation. While he is intent on employing scientific methods to measure the immeasurable, the women he’s assembled (including his wife and maid) pursue a mission of their own — to express personal agency and claim independence of body, mind, and spirit within their tightly circumscribed lives.

Friday, November 13th – Sunday, November 29th

