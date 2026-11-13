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Beyond Reason

Beyond Reason

Join us for this world premiere!

It’s 1886, and the father of American psychology, William James, has invited two mediums, with radically different methods, to his home for a weekend of psychic investigation. While he is intent on employing scientific methods to measure the immeasurable, the women he’s assembled (including his wife and maid) pursue a mission of their own — to express personal agency and claim independence of body, mind, and spirit within their tightly circumscribed lives.

Friday, November 13th – Sunday, November 29th

Thunder River Theatre Company
$20-$60
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Thunder River Theatre Company
https://thunderrivertheatre.com/
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 Promenade
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
https://thunderrivertheatre.com/