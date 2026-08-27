Beyond Reason
Beyond Reason
|It’s 1886, and the father of American psychology, William James, has invited two mediums, with radically different methods, to his home for a weekend of psychic investigation. While he is intent on employing scientific methods to measure the immeasurable, the women he’s assembled (including his wife and maid) pursue a mission of their own — to express personal agency and claim independence of body, mind, and spirit within their tightly circumscribed lives.
Thunder River Theatre Company
$20-$60
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Thunder River Theatre Company
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 PromenadeCarbondale, Colorado 81623