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Tune-in at 6:30pm MT today to hear the 2026 Colorado Congressional District 3 Debate, hosted by Club 20.

Birding by Habitat: Windstar Preserve Fall Exploration

Birding by Habitat: Windstar Preserve Fall Exploration

Join us for a stroll into the Windstar Preserve in Old Snowmass to observe resident birds caching food items and migrating birds refueling on their journeys. Birds we are likely to see include various waterfowl, great blue heron, various blackbirds, Wilson’s and yellow-rumped warblers, and mountain bluebirds. We will be attentive for any uncommon surprises as well, such as Cassin’s vireo, western bluebird, Wilson’s phalarope, and sandhill crane. Fall migration is a treasure hunt, with exciting birds showing up throughout the season. We will walk to the reservoir and back to see what the day delivers at this special site!

Hiking distance is about 4 miles round trip primarily on a gravel road.

This class requires advance registration to ensure appropriate planning for the field experience.

Birders of all experience levels are welcome!

Meeting location will be communicated with participants prior to the outing. 

Old Snowmass
Free
07:45 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/
Old Snowmass