Join Jill Kosdrosky, founder of Aspen Clean Candle, for a cozy and creative evening of candle making, good vibes, and a little something to sip!

Jill will guide you through creating two of your very own candles, letting you choose the scents that speak to you. You’ll learn the basics of candlemaking, discover the fun of blending fragrances, and get the inside scoop on the benefits of using clean ingredients—all while working with 100% American soy wax and phthalate-free fragrance blends.

And because creating something beautiful is even better with a drink in hand, each ticket includes two beverages from Slope & Hatch!

Come get creative, mix up your favorite scents, and leave with two beautiful candles made by you. Bring a friend and make a night of it!