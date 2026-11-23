Presented by Rubey Rescue Run. Strut your pup’s stuff at the return of a beloved Wintersköl tradition! After a hiatus since 2019, the Canine Fashion Show is back in Wagner Park, hosted and produced by the Rubey Rescue Run. Best known for its festive autumn 5.6K run and 1-mile walk founded by local advocate Meaghan Rubey, the Rubey Rescue Run is expanding its mission to support animal welfare and veterinary scholarships in the Roaring Fork Valley by bringing this high-fashion canine event back to Wagner Park. Registration is 12-12:30pm in Wagner Park prior to the event; Judge's Categories: 1) Owner/Dog Look Alike, 2) Most Festive, 3) Most Glam, 4) Old School Aspen, 5) Best in Show Mutt, 6) Best Trick!