At the Carbondale Turkey Trot, you can also choose between a 5K or 1-mile fun run or walk. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Carbondale Recreation Center. The race begins at 9:30 a.m. Strollers welcome. Stay for post-race treats and festivities. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for seniors and children. Prices increase on race day.