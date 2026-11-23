Teams of two will take turns sliding 40-pound granite rocks (also called stones) down the ice rink towards a target. Each team will alternate throwing stones until all four of the team’s stones are thrown. One point will be given for each stone closest to the Button. The stones must be within the house to be considered for points. The team that reaches 10 points first will be crowned as the winner!

All ages welcome!

First-come, first-served

*Weather and ice conditions permitting