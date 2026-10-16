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Chunky Hand Knit Blankets: with Jennifer Swanson

Chunky Hand Knit Blankets: with Jennifer Swanson

Sunday, November 1 (space available)

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

$105

All Skill Levels are Welcome

Supplies Provided

Knit a chunky, chenille blanket using just your hands. No experience with knitting or crochet necessary! Please visit this link to browse yarn colors. We will order it and have it ready for you in class. Lighter colors are generally better for beginners.

The Art Base
$105
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/
The Art Base
174 Midland Ave
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/