Chunky Hand Knit Blankets: with Jennifer Swanson
Chunky Hand Knit Blankets: with Jennifer Swanson
Sunday, November 1 (space available)
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
$105
All Skill Levels are Welcome
Supplies Provided
Knit a chunky, chenille blanket using just your hands. No experience with knitting or crochet necessary! Please visit this link to browse yarn colors. We will order it and have it ready for you in class. Lighter colors are generally better for beginners.
The Art Base
$105
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
The Art Base
174 Midland AveBasalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org