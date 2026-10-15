Cinderella

A Golden Anniversary Production: This updated adaptation of the beloved and original Broadway classic offers a fresh take on the timeless tale. In this version, Ella helps a young Prince Topher transform his kingdom, proving that kindness and community can change the world.

NOVEMBER 13 - 22, 2026

EVENING SHOWS (7:00 PM)

NOVEMBER 13, 14, 20, 21

MATINEE SHOWS (2:00 PM)

NOVEMBER 15, 21, 22

