Cinderella
Cinderella
A Golden Anniversary Production: This updated adaptation of the beloved and original Broadway classic offers a fresh take on the timeless tale. In this version, Ella helps a young Prince Topher transform his kingdom, proving that kindness and community can change the world.
NOVEMBER 13 - 22, 2026
EVENING SHOWS (7:00 PM)
NOVEMBER 13, 14, 20, 21
MATINEE SHOWS (2:00 PM)
NOVEMBER 15, 21, 22
Aspen District Theatre
$29-$39
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Community Theatre
Aspen District Theatre
199 High School RdAspen, Colorado 81611