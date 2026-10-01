Cleaning out your closet? Looking to refresh your wardrobe without spending a dime?

Join the City of Aspen and the Pitkin County Library for Swap, Don't Shop, a free community clothing swap at the Pitkin County Library! Discover new-to-you treasures, clear out your closet, and help keep gently used clothing in our community and out of the landfill.

Stop by between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 25 to browse, swap, and connect with neighbors. Enjoy light refreshments and snacks while supporting local waste diversion efforts. No donation is required to participate, and everyone is welcome! Any unclaimed items will be donated to Arc Thrift Store in Glenwood Springs.

Accepted items (all must be in good repair):



Shirts

Pants

Dresses

Shoes

Jackets

Outerwear

Baby and kids clothing



Drop off times: If you would like to bring clothes to swap ahead of the event, you can drop off your clothes at the Pitkin County Library during the following times:



Friday, October 23 rd from 2-6pm

from 2-6pm Saturday, October 24 th from 2-6pm

from 2-6pm Sunday, October 25 th from 10am-12pm

from 10am-12pm Donated clothes can also be brought during the event



We are NOT accepting any donations other than clothes and shoes in good condition. This includes no sports equipment, outdoor gear, accessories (belts, jewelry, hats, purses), games, or toys. We will also not accept socks or underwear.

