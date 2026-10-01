Creepy Crawly Night
Creepy Crawly Night
Join ACES at Sprazzo in Carbondale on October 28, 2026, from 3-5:30 pm for Creepy Crawly Night! Themed crafts, a Sounds of the Night Walk, and some peculiar critters await exploration. Let’s dispel the myths of traditionally scary creatures and light up the night with this new educational evening! Costumes encouraged!
Sprazzo
Free
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org