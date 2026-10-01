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Tune-in at 6:30pm MT today to hear the 2026 Colorado Congressional District 3 Debate, hosted by Club 20.

Creepy Crawly Night

Creepy Crawly Night

Join ACES at Sprazzo in Carbondale on October 28, 2026, from 3-5:30 pm for Creepy Crawly Night! Themed crafts, a Sounds of the Night Walk, and some peculiar critters await exploration. Let’s dispel the myths of traditionally scary creatures and light up the night with this new educational evening! Costumes encouraged!

Sprazzo
Free
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/
Sprazzo
689 Main St
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
https://www.sprazzocarbondale.com/