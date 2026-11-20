December First Friday | Light Up Carbondale
December First Friday | Light Up Carbondale
Join Santa at Weant Blvd & Main Street at 5:30pm to Light Up the Forest Service tree and Main Street tree lights. Free hot cocoa and sugar cookies while supplies last. Free sleigh rides with Santa 5:45pm - 7:45pm (line up at 4th & Main Streets). Deck the Walls Holiday Market in the Carbondale Arts Gallery will be open until 7pm with live performances by Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra and Dance Initiative. Learn more here.
Carbondale - Main Street
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
Carbondale - Main Street