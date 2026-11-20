Join Santa at Weant Blvd & Main Street at 5:30pm to Light Up the Forest Service tree and Main Street tree lights. Free hot cocoa and sugar cookies while supplies last. Free sleigh rides with Santa 5:45pm - 7:45pm (line up at 4th & Main Streets). Deck the Walls Holiday Market in the Carbondale Arts Gallery will be open until 7pm with live performances by Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra and Dance Initiative. Learn more here.