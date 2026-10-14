Dialogue versus Debate: How to have conversations in a contentious climate

Learn tools and frameworks for navigating differences and become part of the positive change that repairs families, communities and the country.

Lori brings two decades of experience as a licensed mental health therapist as well as the knowledge base of a board-certified coach, with an emphasis in executive leadership. She has dedicated the last and ten years to specializing in conflict mediation, working with couples in business to navigate conflict and enhance connection.

Her experience and educational background position her to effectively uncover and assess root challenges of interpersonal dynamics and guide the process to forge effective partnerships, repair rifts and rebuild trust and collaboration.

