The Aspen Police Department invites the community to gather on Friday, Oct. 30 for free donuts and chat with local police and community resource officers.

“Donuts with the Cops” will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in front of the Aspen Police Department, located at 540 E. Main St.

Come meet the staff from APD and join fellow community members while enjoying some fried sweetness.

