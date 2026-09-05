Donuts with the Cops
Donuts with the Cops
The Aspen Police Department invites the community to gather on Friday, Oct. 30 for free donuts and chat with local police and community resource officers.
“Donuts with the Cops” will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in front of the Aspen Police Department, located at 540 E. Main St.
Come meet the staff from APD and join fellow community members while enjoying some fried sweetness.
Aspen Police Department
Free
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
City of Aspen
970-920-5000
parksweb@aspen.gov
Aspen Police Department
540 E. Main St.Aspen, Colorado 81611