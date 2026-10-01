Fall Exploration: Ranch at Roaring Fork 2.0

By popular demand, we are offering a second fall migration field trip to the diverse habitats of Ranch at Roaring Fork! Join us for another round of exciting migratory species and fascinating fall behaviors. We will experience the latter progression of songbird movement through the area as birds continue to move south. Flocking and foraging behaviors will help us understand how birds find and make use of seasonal foods. And we will see differences in waterfowl plumage as ducks molt into their colorful breeding plumages. Possible species include yellow-rumped warblers, cedar waxwings, various birds of prey, ducks such as bufflehead and American wigeon, Lewis’s woodpeckers, and various finches. We are hoping for some fun surprises!

Meeting spot will be communicated with registered participants, but will be at or near Ranch at Roaring Fork in Carbondale.

This class requires advance registration to ensure appropriate planning for the field experience.

Birders of all experience levels are welcome!