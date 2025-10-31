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Farm to Fridge

Farm to Fridge

A free community event where anyone can register to pick up a bag of fresh, regeneratively grown produce from local farms—enough to feed a family of four. By purchasing produce directly from local farmers, the program nourishes more than 2,000 people each year while providing farmers with a reliable market for their end-of-season harvest. Registration will open in the beginning of November.

The Farm Collaborative
Free
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Farm Collaborative
https://www.thefarmcollaborative.org/
The Farm Collaborative
220 Juniper Hill Rd
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://www.thefarmcollaborative.org/