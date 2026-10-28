Floral Workshop
Floral Workshop
Join us for a festive floral workshop and create a beautiful centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table. Your ticket includes all flowers, materials, and supplies needed to design your own seasonal arrangement. Sip on cocktails and enjoy snacks from Petit Trois as you arrange, create, and gather with friends.
$50 per person. Reservations are recommended as space is limited.
MOLLIE Hotel
$50
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
MOLLIE Hotel
970-742-1234
reservations@mollieaspen.com
MOLLIE Hotel
111 S Garmisch StAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 742-1234
reservations@mollieaspen.com