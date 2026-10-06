Free Día de los Muertos U-Paint-It Party

Sunday, Oct 25th - Drop In From2pm-5pm While Supplies Last

Join us at the Carbondale Clay Center to paint a ceramic calavera for your Día de los Muertos ofrenda, sponsored by PNC Bank! We’ll fire your painted piece in the kiln, and it will be ready for you to pick up by the end of the week. No Registration Required.

Note: CCC will be one of many Main Street business to host a community ofrenda this year. Community members are welcome to add to it.