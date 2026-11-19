Icebreaker Bash 2026
Icebreaker Bash 2026
Break the ice with us at the annual Icebreaker Bash. Celebrate the crowning of our Wintersköl™ Royalty, the honor our Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and Molly Campbell Award winners. We will also take a moment to approve the Chamber’s annual budget. Toast the start of the winter, enjoy light bites and drinks, and mingle with Aspen’s business community.
Paul JAS Center
$60
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA)
Paul JAS Center
422 E Cooper AveAspen, Colorado 81611