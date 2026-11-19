Come get creative, connect with fellow artists and community members, and help light up Basalt! Join the Art Base for a special Community Night dedicated to making lanterns for our first-ever Lantern Parade: Light the Way Basalt.

Whether you’re an experienced artist or simply excited to try something new, everyone is invited to design and decorate a lantern to carry in the parade. We’ll provide materials that bring your creativity to life, but we encourage you to bring your own lantern container or a clean, recycled, or repurposed item to transform into something luminous.

Enjoy an evening of art, conversation, wine, beer, and snacks as we create something meaningful together. Children are welcome with adult supervision, making this a creative gathering for the whole community.

Then bring your finished lantern back on Friday, December 11, and join us for the Lantern Parade! We’ll depart from the Art Base at 6:15 PM and walk together down Midland Avenue to Lions Park, arriving in time for Basalt’s tree lighting.

The parade is more than something to watch. It’s something we make together.