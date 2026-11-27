Mario the Maker Magician
Mario the Maker Magician
Mario the Maker Magician brings magic, handmade robots, slapstick comedy, and maker-inspired creativity together in an inventive family theater experience to the Wheeler. Designed for audiences of all ages and especially well suited to children ages 4–10 and their families, this performance combines energetic audience interaction with an unconventional approach to the art of magic.
Wheeler Opera House
$29+
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/