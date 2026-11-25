On Friday, December 11 from 4–7 p.m. Merry on Midland will feature music from the Roaring Fork Brass Choir, a lantern parade sponsored by the Art Base, and a marching band. Alpine Bank will sponsor visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event also includes free food and beverages, fire pits, a downtown scavenger hunt, afterparty bands at various downtown businesses and the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.