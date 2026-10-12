Annual Friendsgiving: Let’s Connect and Celebrate Our Chosen Family!

Escape the chill and step into the warmth of community! Cancel your Dinner plans and join Mountain Pride for our annual Friendsgiving Celebration! This gathering is designed to bring our RFV LGBTQ+ community, chosen family, and allies together for an evening of gratitude, good food, and celebration.

This is an open invitation to share smiles, stories, and a truly spectacular potluck feast! We’ll have music, fun games, and plenty of opportunities to make lasting connections.

