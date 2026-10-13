Aspen One is hosting a Party to the Polls in partnership with the ACLU to help turn out the vote and educate locals about the ballot. It will be Wednesday, October 21 from 4pm to 7pm. The RFV includes 40+ candidates and ballot measures, including measures related to climate change, LGBT+ rights, immigration, and democracy. We’ll have experts from local nonprofits, including AspenOUT, ACES, Mountain Bio, Mountain Action Indivisible, and more, to walk through the ballot measures related to their work. We’ll have free pizza and prizes!