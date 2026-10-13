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Party to the Polls

Party to the Polls

Aspen One is hosting a Party to the Polls in partnership with the ACLU to help turn out the vote and educate locals about the ballot. It will be Wednesday, October 21 from 4pm to 7pm. The RFV includes 40+ candidates and ballot measures, including measures related to climate change, LGBT+ rights, immigration, and democracy. We’ll have experts from local nonprofits, including AspenOUT, ACES, Mountain Bio, Mountain Action Indivisible, and more, to walk through the ballot measures related to their work. We’ll have free pizza and prizes!

TACAW
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen One
TACAW
400 Robinson St
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/