Queer VOICES Project was created to spotlight the vibrant experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals in our valley, honoring the journeys, relationships, and experiences that shape who they are. Today, these multigenerational queer voices bring stories of pride, vulnerability, connection, humor, and resilience to the stage, revealing the complexity of living authentically and the continual courage it takes to claim space, be seen, and belong.

Performances:

Fri. October 23, 7:30 pm, doors open at 6pm for dinner

Sat. October 24, 7:30 pm, doors open at 6pm for dinner

Sun. October 25, 2:00 pm, doors open at 12:30pm for lunch

Ticket info: Suggested Donations

$30.00/Adult

$15.00 /18 and under

