Join us for the Ready Together: Community Open House on Wednesday, December 16, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Dunaway Room at the Pitkin County Library in Aspen! Learn about the latest progress on the new Aspen/Pitkin County Airport terminal design, construction milestones and preparations for the 2027 airport closure.

Regional partners will also share updates on transportation options, visitor outreach and resources to help residents, businesses and travelers plan ahead.

Stop by, ask questions and learn how we're working together to keep our community connected during the closure. The event is free and open to all! Learn more: aspenairport.com/communityevents

