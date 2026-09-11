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Rifle Trunk or Treat 2026

Rifle Trunk or Treat 2026

Get your creepy, magical, and otherworldly costume ready because you’re invited to the most spooktacular Halloween party in town!
Friday, October 30th

Get your kids dressed up and enjoy a spooky Third Street Halloween Takeover – Trunk-or-Treat style!

Area businesses and nonprofits will be there with fun trunk-or-treat activities and plenty of candy.

Downton Rifle
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rifle Police Department
Downton Rifle