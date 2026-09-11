Rifle Trunk or Treat 2026
Rifle Trunk or Treat 2026
Get your creepy, magical, and otherworldly costume ready because you’re invited to the most spooktacular Halloween party in town!
Friday, October 30th
Get your kids dressed up and enjoy a spooky Third Street Halloween Takeover – Trunk-or-Treat style!
Area businesses and nonprofits will be there with fun trunk-or-treat activities and plenty of candy.
Downton Rifle
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Rifle Police Department
Downton Rifle