Ski Swap Sunlight Mountain
Ski Swap Sunlight Mountain
Date & Time: October 24, 9:00AM – 4:00PM
Come sell your old gear and find something new at the Sunlight Ski Swap on October 24th at Sunlight Ski and Bike Shop in Downtown Glenwood Springs!
Equipment drop off: October 23rd 4-6 pm
No eqipment older than 5 years. Sunlight retains the right of refusal for any equipment.
Eligible equipment includes: Ski & Snowboard hardgoods
Equipment pick up: October 24th 4-6 pm
Private Sellers have 2 options for compensation. 100% of proceeds as store credit, 60% of proceeds as check.
309 9th St. Glenwood Springs, CO
Sunlight Mountain Resort
Free
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sunlight Mountain Resort
Sunlight Mountain Resort
10901 County Road 117Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601
970.945.7491
https://sunlightmtn.com/