Ski Swap Sunlight Mountain

Date & Time: October 24, 9:00AM – 4:00PM

Come sell your old gear and find something new at the Sunlight Ski Swap on October 24th at Sunlight Ski and Bike Shop in Downtown Glenwood Springs!

Equipment drop off: October 23rd 4-6 pm

No eqipment older than 5 years. Sunlight retains the right of refusal for any equipment.

Eligible equipment includes: Ski & Snowboard hardgoods

Equipment pick up: October 24th 4-6 pm

Private Sellers have 2 options for compensation. 100% of proceeds as store credit, 60% of proceeds as check.

309 9th St. Glenwood Springs, CO

