Celebrate the magic of the holiday season at Pitkin County Library's Snow Ball!

Gather with family, friends, and neighbors for a festive celebration filled with music, creativity, and holiday cheer. Enjoy live music performed by Mack Bailey, Randall Utterback, and Jean-Michel, and warm up with delicious homemade catering. Capture lasting memories with family photos and get into the holiday spirit by creating your own DIY cards.

With something for everyone, the Library’s Snow Ball is a wonderful opportunity to come together, make memories, and celebrate the season with your community!

